It’s not just about Fraudemics. The WHO wants to groom your children, too!

Rima E Laibow, MD, Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation

There are many good reasons to get the USA and other countries out of the World Health Organization (WHO). These include its corruption, acknowledged commitment to depopulation and transhumanism, and incompetence. Add to that the fact that it’s controlled by the world's worst corporate and political powers – and it is their enforcement arm in the ongoing war against humanity – aka The Great Reset.

Need another reason? How about the WHO's 'Early Childhood Education Program,' which reads like a pedophilia groomer's handbook; because it is precisely that!

As a Board Eligible Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Rima E. Laibow, MD, exposes the WHO’s shocking attack on children everywhere. This program is devoted to making sure that children become sexually active “as early as possible” and to normalizing pedophilia as “a human right.” This is perversion at its worst.

Another conspiracy theory, you say? We wish. It is already being implemented in 27 countries and is defined as part of the WHO/UN Agenda 2030 “Sustainability Goals”. How can we protect the children?

By getting out of WHO, stopping its funding, and visiting https://PreventGenocide2030.org to take action.