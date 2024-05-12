Create New Account
Asking Israeli Settlers Before Oct 7th Why do you scream death to the Arabs & insult Prophet Mohammad
Asking Israeli Settlers Before Oct 7th Why do you scream death to the Arabs & insult Prophet Mohammad

Corey Gil-Shuster

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q10Q0l1AQQY


Israeli Settlers: Why do you scream "death to the Arabs" and insult the Prophet Mohammad?

