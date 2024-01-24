Decentralize.TV - Episode 31, Jan 24, 2024 - Tayler McCracken from Coin Bureau talks crypto ETFs, self-custody and alternative monetary systems

Author, analyst and former banking industry insider Tayler McCracken joins Decentralize.TV to discuss the rise of alternative (decentralized) monetary systems. With multiple Bitcoin ETFs now approved by the SEC, crypto investment is about to go mainstream. Tayler is a writer for Coin Bureau (www.coinbureau.com) which hosts one of the most popular crypto video channels on YouTube and other video platforms. Coin Bureau is a “shill-free” news and analysis publisher that offers unbiased educational information about crypto projects and decentralized money.
