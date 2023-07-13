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Deep State on the Ropes: FBI Director Chris Wray Destroyed in Congress
Russia Truth
Russia Truth
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119 views • July 13, 2023

A damning report exposing FBI Director Christopher Wray’s attempts to hide the fact there were FBI informants in the Jan. 6th crowd comes just as he testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Wray answered questions about whistleblowers alleging FBI misconduct and political weaponization of several investigations.

Alex Jones shared his take on these revelations during his Wednesday program:

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alex jonesinfowarsfbi
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