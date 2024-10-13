BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TV STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED THROAT CANCER (PROBABLE)
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
606 views • 6 months ago

"Paulina Mercado reveals she has throat CANCER; she will undergo surgery: 'light a candle' The Sale el Sol host announced in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that she will undergo surgery, as she has been diagnosed with throat cancer."

###

"Paulina Mercado revela que tiene CÁNCER de garganta; será sometida a cirugía: "pongan una veladora"

La conductora de Sale el Sol dio a conocer a través de una entrevista con Gustavo Adolfo Infante que será intervenida, debido a que le detectaron cáncer en la garganta."

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/PaulinaMercado007/

Cambios durante la menstruación tras vacunarse contra

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?ref=search&v=400708434756359

"Are there changes in menstruation after getting the #COVID19 vaccine? Gynecologist Dr. Julie Salomón explains the truth behind this. 💉"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/paulinamercado007/

https://www.milenioDOTcom/espectaculos/famosos/paulina-mercado-revela-que-tiene-cancer-de-garganta-sera-operada-hoy

healthcancermexicovaccinationvaccineshowmedicinetvvaersvaccinatedthroat cancermercadopaulinapaulina mercadosale de sol
