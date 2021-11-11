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Saginaw Township Schools closed Monday because of negative jab reactions and staffing shortage, will reopen Tuesday
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122 views • November 11, 2021
Description from abc12news
Saginaw Township Community Schools was closed on Monday.
At first, the blame might be leaning towards COVID-19, but a district spokesperson told ABC12 News that a large number of staff members had negative reactions to the COVID-19 booster that they received over the weekend.
Saginaw Township Community Schools was closed on Monday.
At first, the blame might be leaning towards COVID-19, but a district spokesperson told ABC12 News that a large number of staff members had negative reactions to the COVID-19 booster that they received over the weekend.
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