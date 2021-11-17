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Religious People Have Rejected the Cornerstone!
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50 views • November 17, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusChristIsTheCornerstone
Then He looked at them and said, “What then is this that is written: ‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone’? Whoever falls on that stone will be broken; but on whomever it falls, it will grind him to powder.”
Then He looked at them and said, “What then is this that is written: ‘The stone which the builders rejected Has become the chief cornerstone’? Whoever falls on that stone will be broken; but on whomever it falls, it will grind him to powder.”
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