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ZEROTIME Autopsy Study Confirms 74% Deaths Due to COVID Injections
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266 views • July 13, 2023

Maria Zeee, Zerotime


July 12, 2023


This week we are joined by Peter Hobson to discuss the huge news that BRICS will likely be backed by gold in a move away from the US dollar, as well as a bombshell autopsy study that is being suppressed confirming that 74% of deaths reviewed were due to the COVID injections.


We also look at the negative impacts already affecting Australians from the new WA Cultural Heritage Legislation recently introduced. Please note, since the recording of this broadcast, further information has become available regarding this situation. It can be found here: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/sustainability/aboriginal-elder-says-tree-planting-event-was-shut-down-because-it-honoured-queen-elizabeth/news-story/e33739e1116d4a55cc7c30bc4afe0ff1#:~:text=An%20Aboriginal%20elder%20from%20Western,heritage%20laws%20were%20to%20blame.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


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To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


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Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:


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Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


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To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zctpw-zerotime-autopsy-study-confirms-74-deaths-due-to-covid-injections.html

Keywords
vaccinestudyaustraliadeathsaussiebricsjabus dollarshotinoculationinjectionautopsycovidmaria zeeezerotimepeter hobsonbacked by gold74 percentwa cultural heritage legislation
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