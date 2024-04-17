2024-4-16 the image of the beast vs. the expectation from the Father





I'm not picking on adam's. I quite appreciate all the hard work he puts in, and I listen to his podcasts most days. I was just literally shocked when I heard this, because this is exactly what that evil spirit in the world is wanting us to adopt in the end, through their tribulations and wars and all the things they have caused to be.





Our loyalty cannot be to man, to governments, to nations, to ideals of those nations. It cannot be to ourselves. Cease ye from man. Cease from that wisdom and thinking and reasoning adam (adam in the garden adam).

The Father is doing a new thing with us, and as HE does this, the evil one is bringing the rest to their end. The world cannot perceive what the Father is doing, but they who serve Him for real in their spirit do. Some men will seek to the saviors of men, and understand and hope by the eyes in their head. Few will give up all and forsake self and come to the place where it is nothing but them and God. They will see His expectations, and when they do, they will also understand perfectly what this video is about, and why the evil ones are doing what they are doing. Its a spiritual perception from the Father, but our thoughts don't matter, we know, but only the words and perspective from the Father that we live in daily; indeed, have our life in; praise God.