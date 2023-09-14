How Many Articles DOES the Constitution Have?

Happy 236th Constitution Day! Join me for a discussion of an overview of the Constitution. How many articles DOES it have? What are they? Which founding father of the Founding Fathers explained why there needed to be 3 branches of government and why they should NEVER be allowed to collude? Does the Constitution give you your rights? hmmmmm. YOU need to KNOW the answers to these questions.
