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Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Collapses as Court Recognizes ‘Grave Constitutional’ Issues FULL SHOW 11-7-21
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880 views • November 08, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the ramifications behind a federal court of appeals temporarily blocking Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate and what it means for the future of his puppet presidency and America.
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