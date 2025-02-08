© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Gruber w/Steve Turley, ACLJ: Pam Bondi, Alex Newman: Trump DOE, Awaken With JP: Pocahontas| EP1467 - Highlights Begin 02/08/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6ih0up-ep1467.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - RealNewsDFW
https://rumble.com/v6i2xa7-ep1466.html#comment-563996071
***
Steve Gruber Show 02/08 - Steve Turley, One of the Greatest Shifts in American History
https://rumble.com/embed/v6fv3va/?pub=2trvx
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 02/08 - Pam Bondi Goes After Illegal Targeting of Trump
https://rumble.com/embed/v6fxjhg/?pub=2trvx
***
Alex Newman 02/08 - Trump Eliminates Men in Women's Sports, Department of Education Next?: Newman on NTD
https://rumble.com/embed/v6fwe1s/?pub=2trvx
*** :58
Awaken With JP 02/08 - Pocahontas and Bernie Getting Mentally Unstable LOL
https://rumble.com/embed/v6fksxj/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths