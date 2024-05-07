Turbo Cancers Skyrocket as Doctors are Persecuted for Having “Cures” w/ John Richardson

Protect yourself from EMFs, Learn more and buy now at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/Show more
John Richardson joins the program to discuss his father's incredible journey with an effective treatment for cancer. His father was a medical doctor who learned that Apricot pits significantly help to reduce cancer. He thought the innocent practice of helping people live longer and healthier was a good thing. But in this backwards world, those that make huge strides in reducing cancer are fiercely persecuted. Often their products are completely banned and many pay with their lives and their medical licenses. In a time when Turbo Cancer is on the rise, we need "cures" not persecution. You can learn more about his family's journey at https://rncstore.com/pages/johnrichardsonjr
