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"Trump's bubble economy" Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
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29 views • October 24, 2020
While President Donald Trump and elements of the mainstream media describe a strong United States economy - America's economic future has significant problems on the horizon. Peter Schiff joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the United States's $23-plus trillion-dollar national debt, coronavirus, skyrocketing unfunded liabilities, the end of retirement, coming Corporate bankruptcies, the myth of a strong stock market, the subprime auto loan bubble, the role of China, upcoming inflation, flooding the market with treasury bonds, the day of reckoning for the Federal Reserve - and the end of the second-longest economic recovery in history.
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the President and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
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Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the President and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
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