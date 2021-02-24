How to Prepare for the Currency Collapse? Land, Bitcoin, Gold | Lynette Zang of ITM Trading Talks

B.A.B.Y. - Stock Market Strategies & TipsITM Trading Chief Market Analyst, Lynette Zang discusses how to prepare yourself and your assets for the great reset & currency collapse, that we are going through right now. Lynette Zang talks about buying a home in 2021, investing in farmland, and stocks. Lynette Zang also gave her brief opinion on bitcoin and uranium stocks. Mostly, Lynette Zang made it clear how important it is to own physical gold and silver and how to use physical gold to offset debt and make it cheaper.This is the second part of this interview, watch the first part here:Lynette Zang: Silver Squeeze, Currency Reset, Illegal Gold and How to Invest in 2021:Just starting out? I can show you, step-by-step how to find, analyse, value and invest in dividend & growth stocks, on a 1 on 1 basis, over at this link:A SAFE PLATFORM OF 250+ DIVIDEND & GROWTH INVESTORS ON DISCORD, HERE IS THE LINK TO JOIN:In this video, we talk with the one and only Lynette Zang - she breaks down her views on the currency collapse, hyperinflation, the financial system, the impending monetary crash, the currency reset, gold, silver, precious metals, her predictions for the future & more...How should you protect your assets from the currency collapse that we will inevitably face? Lynette Zang says it's through owning gold and silver to offset the debt. Is the great reset coming or are we already going through it? Lynette Zang says we're already going through it, and becoming self-sustained is your best shot at surviving it. Should you invest in farm land and how should you buy your first piece of land? Lynette Zang answered this and many other questions on bitcoin, gold & silver in this interview.This video is about the currency collapse,currency collapse,the currency collapse has begun,hyperinflation,inflation,rich dad poor dad,itm trading,the currency reset has begun,currency reset,gold,silver,gold & silver,lynette zang,lynete zang,gold and silver,monetary reset,buy gold,why buy gold,investing in gold,us collapse,stock market crash,lynette zang gold,gold investment,investing in silver,how to buy gold,lynette zang itm trading videosTIMESTAMPS:00:00​ NO INTRO?00:55​ BUYING A HOUSE IN 202103:40​ SHORTAGE OF LAND?05:00​ SHORTAGE OF FOOD?07:05​ ALL IN ON PHYSICAL?10:55​ URANIUM STOCKS WORTH IT?13:00​ MISSING OUT ON STOCKS?16:30​ HOW TO START INVESTING24:50​ ABOUT LYNETTE ZANGI'm uneducated and unexperienced in the sectors that I talk about. I'm just talking to a camera and nobody else. I'm not saying you should or shouldn't do anything. I'm not a financial advisor and everyone is responsible for their own action. Please read the full disclaimer in the comments' section of this video before watching it. I'm not just saying this for some disclaimer, it is true, you are not to blindly trust me or anybody else. Thank you.Thank you for watching. It is you who makes it possible for me to interact with such intelligent people like Lynette Zang, on complicated topics like the currency collapse. I really mean it: THANK YOU!