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Background HDRI / Color Ramp Mix Node with Blender 3.0
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In this video, we explore how to build Background Shader Node
that controls background color and scene HDRI lighting independently with Blender 3.0
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:09 Loading Demo File, link to download below
0:25 Exploring Background Color Node
0:38 Creating HDRI controlled Background Node
1:18 Separating Background Color and HDRI Lighting with Mix Node
2:46 Summary - Conclusion
Please like and subscribe.
You can download files to follow along from https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
that controls background color and scene HDRI lighting independently with Blender 3.0
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:09 Loading Demo File, link to download below
0:25 Exploring Background Color Node
0:38 Creating HDRI controlled Background Node
1:18 Separating Background Color and HDRI Lighting with Mix Node
2:46 Summary - Conclusion
Please like and subscribe.
You can download files to follow along from https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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