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How Seasons Impact Our Healing (Winter) - Dr. Martin Hart, Biologix Center for Optimum Health
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5 views • January 28, 2020
Dr. Martin Hart of the Biologix Center for Optimum Health discusses the significance of the winter season on our health and wellbeing.
Website: biologixcenter.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BiologixCenter
Instagram: instagram.com/biologixcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/DavidJernigan
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hansa-center-for-optimum-health
YouTube: youtube.com/user/HansaCente
Website: biologixcenter.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BiologixCenter
Instagram: instagram.com/biologixcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/DavidJernigan
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hansa-center-for-optimum-health
YouTube: youtube.com/user/HansaCente
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