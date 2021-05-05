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Bannon:The Great Reset Will Take Your Job,Your Kids' Education and Implement the Social Credit Score
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90 views • May 05, 2021
Stephen K. Bannon explains how tech oligarchs want to bring China’s social credit score to America, via vaccine passports.
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