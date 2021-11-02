© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 11. 2. 21.
Follow
2
Share
Report
390 views • November 02, 2021
Ep. 2617b - “We Have To Bypass The Media In Order To Get Straight To The People”, House Of Cards
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is a house of cards and it is about to come crashing down. Trump is ready and prepared to bypass the media and big tech companies. The pandemic/vaccine narrative is falling apart, the fake news is now ready to cut Fauci loose. The truth will destroy the media. Candice Owens talks about a cyber pandemic, the playbook is known and once the [DS] cannot control the flow information we will see a communication blackout. Countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is a house of cards and it is about to come crashing down. Trump is ready and prepared to bypass the media and big tech companies. The pandemic/vaccine narrative is falling apart, the fake news is now ready to cut Fauci loose. The truth will destroy the media. Candice Owens talks about a cyber pandemic, the playbook is known and once the [DS] cannot control the flow information we will see a communication blackout. Countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.