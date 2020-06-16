June 2020 WATCHMAN CONFERENCE

For those who are TRUE SAINTS OF GOD, this is a VITAL 2 hr opportunity to hear PURE UNADULTERATED TRUTH from truly HOLY and HUMBLE servants of our Lord, concerning what is now occurring. They share PURE PROPHETIC Words of revelation, direction and admonition from God concerning the horrific days we will be facing. PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO LISTEN AND SHARE IN THIS ANOINTED SESSION WITH THESE AWESOME SAINTS OF GOD and with those who need to hear their powerful messages! Each are experts, positioned and groomed by God in their respective fields of government, science, and education, in order to now be used by Him to enlighten the true saints of God for such a time as this!



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