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Sex, Men - and Cheating!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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42 views • August 19, 2021
I was recently dumped by my boyfriend of two years – who reconnected with one of his exes and cheated on me. He fell back in love with a girl who is seemingly less attractive, less of a logical choice, and somebody who had already broken his heart.

Is it possible that men who feel inadequate/unworthy in a relationship will downgrade/sabotage relationships to feel more adequate/powerful with weaker/dependent women?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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