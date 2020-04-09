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09/04/20 #TakeAmericaBack! Dual Sex Offenders Chat in K_nosha ..#StopTechnoFascism
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137 views • September 05, 2020
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9/4: Today, MSM tries to bury B_dens death knell by trashing POTUS with fake news from The Atlantic, but the sexual assaults by B_den and his friend won't be forgotten...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
LINKS WILL BE LOADED for this video OVER THE NEXT HOUR.....
PLEASE JOIN THE TRUMP TEAM AND GET ACTIVE:
https://www.trumpvictory.com
Peggy Hall of thehealthyamerican.org has an interview with John Jay law expert, about how to sue and/or confront businesses who mandate c v behavior. Well worth watching for this invaluable information: https://youtu.be/c7Wn55vZv44
Bid_n's sex_al assault on SS Member's girlfriend:
https://thespectator.info/2020/09/04/...
Jac_b Blake, sex offender:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/28/this-is...
CA Senate Passes SB145 to decrease penalties against pedos:
https://all4consolaws.org/2019/05/ca-...
https://www.citizensjournal.us/califo...
Cuomo says POTUS needs Army to return to NYC:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Zoe Lee Arrested in Australia for organizing a rally vs. lockdowns:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4fafe...
Town Council member from Sunshine Coast, Australia, was kidnapped by SASR and brought to Campbell Barracks, says hundreds also jailed there, who fought the lockdowns. This is who SASR is:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming of Coup in contested 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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WE ARE FREE!!
89,000 Subscribers
9/4: Today, MSM tries to bury B_dens death knell by trashing POTUS with fake news from The Atlantic, but the sexual assaults by B_den and his friend won't be forgotten...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
LINKS WILL BE LOADED for this video OVER THE NEXT HOUR.....
PLEASE JOIN THE TRUMP TEAM AND GET ACTIVE:
https://www.trumpvictory.com
Peggy Hall of thehealthyamerican.org has an interview with John Jay law expert, about how to sue and/or confront businesses who mandate c v behavior. Well worth watching for this invaluable information: https://youtu.be/c7Wn55vZv44
Bid_n's sex_al assault on SS Member's girlfriend:
https://thespectator.info/2020/09/04/...
Jac_b Blake, sex offender:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/28/this-is...
CA Senate Passes SB145 to decrease penalties against pedos:
https://all4consolaws.org/2019/05/ca-...
https://www.citizensjournal.us/califo...
Cuomo says POTUS needs Army to return to NYC:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Zoe Lee Arrested in Australia for organizing a rally vs. lockdowns:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4fafe...
Town Council member from Sunshine Coast, Australia, was kidnapped by SASR and brought to Campbell Barracks, says hundreds also jailed there, who fought the lockdowns. This is who SASR is:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming of Coup in contested 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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