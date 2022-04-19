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Court: Death by Corona vaccination is like death by suicide!
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142 views • April 19, 2022
The scandalous verdict of a court: Taking a lethal risk like the Covid-19 vaccination is legally to be considered as suicide, because the harmlessness of the vaccination is not given. If, according to the court, voluntary vaccination is to be considered suicide, is not mandatory vaccination ordered by the state tantamount to murder for hire?
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