© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nano router modem in all COVID-19 vaccines...WTF!
Follow
0
Share
Report
346 views • January 02, 2022
How Umbrella Corporation ✠⛱, how Skynet🤖🛰.
Electronic Adverse Reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines compilation MUST SEE! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Electronic-Adverse-Reactions-to-the-COVID-19-vaccines-compilation-MUST-SEE!-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:6
Dr. Sam white reinstated
https://odysee.com/@ellisctaylor:1/Dr-SamWhiteLBC:3
Dr. Sam White Has Won His High Court Appeal Against the General Medical Council – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/04/dr-sam-white-has-won-his-high-court-appeal-against-the-general-medical-council/
(20+) Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/100070578861145/videos/4422115974561545/
Doctor fired for spreading COVID misinformation finds support in Bartlesville
https://eu.examiner-enterprise.com/story/news/2021/10/06/doctor-fired-baylor-spreading-covid-19-misinformation-finds-supportive-crowd-bartlesville/5995698001/
Jab Agenda: Jab#1 = Saline - Jab#2 = mRNA Nano Routers w/Mac Address - Jab#3 = Cancer
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=188159
MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters - ORWELL CITY
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/nanorouters.html
Anderson Explains Role of Nanoparticles in Vaccines | NIH Record
https://nihrecord.nih.gov/2020/09/04/anderson-explains-role-nanoparticles-vaccines
(4) Pfizer: Plasmonic Rect-Antennae, QCA Cell Nano-Router : AHomeForPlagueRats
https://www.reddit.com/r/AHomeForPlagueRats/comments/rotzvo/pfizer_plasmonic_rectantennae_qca_cell_nanorouter/
GRAPHENE OXIDE & NANO-ROUTER CIRCUITRY IN COVID VACCINES: UNCOVERING THE TRUE PURPOSE OF THESE MANDATORY TOXIC INJECTIONS – Messano News
https://messanonews.com/2021/12/graphene-oxide-nano-router-circuitry-in-covid-vaccines-uncovering-the-true-purpose-of-these-mandatory-toxic-injections/
MAC address - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MAC_address
(PDF) NanoRouter: A Quantum-dot Cellular Automata Design
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/260246546_NanoRouter_A_Quantum-dot_Cellular_Automata_Design
PFIZER PACK: PLASMONIC RECT-ANTENNAE, QCA CELL NANO-ROUTER, OTHER IMAGES, AND BOURLA TALKIN BOUT IT
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/yn69ky8hyhkxemq?lang=spanish
WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE
https://rumble.com/vrfep7-watch-vaccine-nano-bots-kill-after-being-activated-by-a-cell-phone.html
Watch vaccine nano bots kill after being activated by a cell phone
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LJSuKbqXIxKT/
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS UNCENSORED – Telegram
https://t.me/s/agenda2022
Telegram: Contact @agenda2022
https://t.me/agenda2022/1789
Lancet: 89% of new UK COVID cases among fully vaxxed | Principia Scientific Intl.
https://principia-scientific.com/lancet-89-of-new-uk-covid-cases-among-fully-vaxxed/
The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext
Nano Routers Found In Injection Vials: Have The Vaccinated Become Accessories To Their Cell Phones? - Gemma O'Doherty Investigative Journalist Ireland
https://gemmaodoherty.com/nano-routers-found-in-injection-vials-have-the-vaccinated-become-accessories-to-their-cell-phones-14/
(20+) Watch | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=864930534438265
Dr. Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna Connects the "Vaccine" Graphene Oxide Nanotechnology to the Great Reset/Transhumanism Agenda
https://www.expandingawarenessrelations.com/dr-ricardo-delgado-of-la-quinta-columna-connects-the-vaccine-graphene-oxide-nanotechnology-to-the-great-reset-transhumanism-agenda/
EL ORIGEN DE LA COVID19 Y OBJETIVO FINAL
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELORIGENDELACOVID19YPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL:0
FIFTH COLUMN
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
Precision NanoSystems' RNA Vaccine Technology - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-MJ2BmMBHE
CN112089834A - Preparation and application of pachyman nano adjuvant based on graphene oxide and adjuvant/antigen co-delivery vaccine - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112089834A/en?q=vaccine+graphene&;oq=vaccine+graphene
Cross - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross
Maltese cross - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maltese_cross
Knights Hospitaller - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Hospitaller
Electronic Adverse Reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines compilation MUST SEE! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Electronic-Adverse-Reactions-to-the-COVID-19-vaccines-compilation-MUST-SEE!-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:6
Dr. Sam white reinstated
https://odysee.com/@ellisctaylor:1/Dr-SamWhiteLBC:3
Dr. Sam White Has Won His High Court Appeal Against the General Medical Council – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/04/dr-sam-white-has-won-his-high-court-appeal-against-the-general-medical-council/
(20+) Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/100070578861145/videos/4422115974561545/
Doctor fired for spreading COVID misinformation finds support in Bartlesville
https://eu.examiner-enterprise.com/story/news/2021/10/06/doctor-fired-baylor-spreading-covid-19-misinformation-finds-supportive-crowd-bartlesville/5995698001/
Jab Agenda: Jab#1 = Saline - Jab#2 = mRNA Nano Routers w/Mac Address - Jab#3 = Cancer
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=188159
MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters - ORWELL CITY
https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/nanorouters.html
Anderson Explains Role of Nanoparticles in Vaccines | NIH Record
https://nihrecord.nih.gov/2020/09/04/anderson-explains-role-nanoparticles-vaccines
(4) Pfizer: Plasmonic Rect-Antennae, QCA Cell Nano-Router : AHomeForPlagueRats
https://www.reddit.com/r/AHomeForPlagueRats/comments/rotzvo/pfizer_plasmonic_rectantennae_qca_cell_nanorouter/
GRAPHENE OXIDE & NANO-ROUTER CIRCUITRY IN COVID VACCINES: UNCOVERING THE TRUE PURPOSE OF THESE MANDATORY TOXIC INJECTIONS – Messano News
https://messanonews.com/2021/12/graphene-oxide-nano-router-circuitry-in-covid-vaccines-uncovering-the-true-purpose-of-these-mandatory-toxic-injections/
MAC address - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MAC_address
(PDF) NanoRouter: A Quantum-dot Cellular Automata Design
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/260246546_NanoRouter_A_Quantum-dot_Cellular_Automata_Design
PFIZER PACK: PLASMONIC RECT-ANTENNAE, QCA CELL NANO-ROUTER, OTHER IMAGES, AND BOURLA TALKIN BOUT IT
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/yn69ky8hyhkxemq?lang=spanish
WATCH VACCINE NANO BOTS KILL AFTER BEING ACTIVATED BY A CELL PHONE
https://rumble.com/vrfep7-watch-vaccine-nano-bots-kill-after-being-activated-by-a-cell-phone.html
Watch vaccine nano bots kill after being activated by a cell phone
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LJSuKbqXIxKT/
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS UNCENSORED – Telegram
https://t.me/s/agenda2022
Telegram: Contact @agenda2022
https://t.me/agenda2022/1789
Lancet: 89% of new UK COVID cases among fully vaxxed | Principia Scientific Intl.
https://principia-scientific.com/lancet-89-of-new-uk-covid-cases-among-fully-vaxxed/
The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext
Nano Routers Found In Injection Vials: Have The Vaccinated Become Accessories To Their Cell Phones? - Gemma O'Doherty Investigative Journalist Ireland
https://gemmaodoherty.com/nano-routers-found-in-injection-vials-have-the-vaccinated-become-accessories-to-their-cell-phones-14/
(20+) Watch | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=864930534438265
Dr. Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna Connects the "Vaccine" Graphene Oxide Nanotechnology to the Great Reset/Transhumanism Agenda
https://www.expandingawarenessrelations.com/dr-ricardo-delgado-of-la-quinta-columna-connects-the-vaccine-graphene-oxide-nanotechnology-to-the-great-reset-transhumanism-agenda/
EL ORIGEN DE LA COVID19 Y OBJETIVO FINAL
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELORIGENDELACOVID19YPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL:0
FIFTH COLUMN
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
Precision NanoSystems' RNA Vaccine Technology - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-MJ2BmMBHE
CN112089834A - Preparation and application of pachyman nano adjuvant based on graphene oxide and adjuvant/antigen co-delivery vaccine - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112089834A/en?q=vaccine+graphene&;oq=vaccine+graphene
Cross - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross
Maltese cross - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maltese_cross
Knights Hospitaller - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Hospitaller
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.