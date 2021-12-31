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We May Be Consuming Potentially Harmful Chemicals On A Daily Basis – Are You Safe
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271 views • December 31, 2021
Dr. Bill McGraw joins us again to discuss the seemingly inescapable “forever chemicals” found in everything around us. Poly-fluoroalkyl substances, referred to by their plural acronym PFAS, are found in many things we use every day, they’re in our water and food – even in our rainjackets.
Dr. Bill McGraw, the author of “Mercury: The Ultimate Truth and Chronic Disease”, has a passion and deep interest in being cognizant of the potentially harmful things we may be ingesting daily, and how we can avoid them for overall better health benefits. From mercury toxicity in humans to cancer-causing chemicals, Dr. McGraw has done researched it.
Educating yourself on this often overlooked subject may improve your quality of life and health, and there’s no one better to discuss it than Dr. McGraw.
On this podcast, you’ll learn about:
How to lower PFAS consumption in your diet
Where in the body these chemicals accumulate
The link between PFAS and causes of chronic disease
There is plenty of research done about health problems due to processed food, and this is an important characteristic of why this is the case.
To engage with what Dr. Bill McGraw is doing, visit newaquatechpanama.com for the latest updates on his work.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Dr. Bill McGraw, the author of “Mercury: The Ultimate Truth and Chronic Disease”, has a passion and deep interest in being cognizant of the potentially harmful things we may be ingesting daily, and how we can avoid them for overall better health benefits. From mercury toxicity in humans to cancer-causing chemicals, Dr. McGraw has done researched it.
Educating yourself on this often overlooked subject may improve your quality of life and health, and there’s no one better to discuss it than Dr. McGraw.
On this podcast, you’ll learn about:
How to lower PFAS consumption in your diet
Where in the body these chemicals accumulate
The link between PFAS and causes of chronic disease
There is plenty of research done about health problems due to processed food, and this is an important characteristic of why this is the case.
To engage with what Dr. Bill McGraw is doing, visit newaquatechpanama.com for the latest updates on his work.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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