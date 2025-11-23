© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is stepping down from Congress and warning Americans that “there is no plan to save the world and no 4D chess being played,” insisting both parties have already betrayed the people.
She says she never changed, but broke with her party over H1B visas, the AI takeover, 50-year mortgages, ending foreign wars, and demanding the full release of the Epstein files.
Greene adds that no foreign country has any business influencing the halls of the U.S. Congress.
Source @Shadow of Ezra
