October 13th & the Final Seven Years

The Feast of Sevens is a documented revelation of God's seven year cycles which begin on the seventh day of the Feast of Tabernacles and end on the Feast of Trumpets.





What you are watching is an outpouring of God's Spirit at this time, the seven year warning before this world passes away and God's kingdom comes to rule here on earth.





I know many have prophetic fatigue, but I pray that you are strengthened in faith to hear and believe what the Lord Jesus Christ has set before us.





Stay vigilant and be blessed.