Freemason Race-Baiting, Tim Kennedy, Captain America, Race Bowl

SR 2025-02-04 Race Bowl

* BitChute milking Freemasonic Rosa Parks race-baiting.

* More shocking revelations about Tim Kennedy.

* Kill and maim, be killed or maimed, for a piece of ribbon or medal.

* The Borgias.

* From Tim Kennedy to “Pappy” Boyington.

* The killing of bin Laden by brave Navy SEALs.

* “Captain America” Anthony Mackie says he’s not about America.

* Johnny shares the ultimate Captain America serial.

* Benazir Bhutto murdered for not being a team-player (especially on the death of Osama bin Laden).

* Guess when Jalen Hurts was born.

* Patrick Mahomes, “Equanimeous St. Brown”, “sports” and the mixing of kinds.

* A warning to black racists.

* Patrick Mahomes: mulatto-gelato.

* The black power of Egypt...not.

* Johnny’s list of Catholic ties to “sports” will shock you.

* “Knute Rockne: All-American!”

* Lance Take-The-Guns Armstrong, Catholic ex-wife says is a pedo.

