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A Coming False Flag in Australia
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30 views • October 31, 2021
𝗠𝗮𝘅 𝗜𝗴𝗮𝗻 – 𝟯𝟭 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 . - .
𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘱 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘤. – 𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 𝓢𝖔𝖜𝖊𝖑𝖑 - In reference to Politicians. - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Max Igan . - .
The Crow House
http://thecrowhouse.com . - .
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘣𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘱 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘤. – 𝕿𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 𝓢𝖔𝖜𝖊𝖑𝖑 - In reference to Politicians. - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Max Igan . - .
The Crow House
http://thecrowhouse.com . - .
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Keywords
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