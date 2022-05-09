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Bill Gates Will Have 'The Keys to Power' To Eradicate The Sovereignty of the USA
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742 views • May 09, 2022
This is a watershed moment in World History
The W.H.O’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’ will end Freedom as we know it and hand the ‘keys to power’ to its largest private funder, Mr Bill Gates
The following is about the proposed new World Health Organization pandemic treaty that can potentially eradicate the national sovereignty as we know it. It is also about the banality of evil and the impact of our individual daily choices on future generations and the history of the world. https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/08/who-pandemic-treaty-power-a-warning/
The W.H.O’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’ will end Freedom as we know it and hand the ‘keys to power’ to its largest private funder, Mr Bill Gates
The following is about the proposed new World Health Organization pandemic treaty that can potentially eradicate the national sovereignty as we know it. It is also about the banality of evil and the impact of our individual daily choices on future generations and the history of the world. https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/05/08/who-pandemic-treaty-power-a-warning/
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