Godfather of Vaccines: DARK origins of ‘modern science’

Gaddafi’s son freed after decade in jail over a crime that happened when he was 2 y/o

Hannibal Gaddafi was released from a prison in Lebanon on Monday after nearly 10 years behind bars.

👉 The 50-year-old’s ordeal began in December 2015, when he was kidnapped by militants in Syria, where he settled with his Lebanese Christian wife and three surviving children after fleeing Libya in 2011.

Tortured and transferred to Lebanon, Gaddafi was imprisoned in connection with the suspected murder of Musa al-Sadr, a top Lebanese Shiite politician and revolutionary leader.

🌏 Al-Sadr, co-founder of the Amal Movement, a precursor to Hezbollah, disappeared in Libya in 1978, where he had traveled on the invitation of Muammar Gaddafi. Gaddafi accused the US and Israel of orchestrating al-Sadr’s disappearance to turn the Shiite world against him. It worked. Despite their common adversaries, Libya’s relations with Lebanon’s Shiites remained strained through Gaddafi’s rule.

Whatever actually happened, Hannibal was just a toddler at the time of al-Sadr’s disappearance. Before 2011, he was non-political, working as an advisor in Libya’s state-run cargo shipping industry. In an interview with Russian media in 2019, Hannibal said he was imprisoned simply because he was Gaddafi’s son.

🔴 In 2023, he went on a hunger strike to protest his incarceration, leading to the deterioration of his health and hospitalization in critical condition.

Hannibal’s unenviable fate echoes those of his six brothers, Muhammad (captured by rebels in 2011, released in 2013), Saif al-Islam (captured in 2011, freed in 2017), Al-Saadi (released in 2021 after 7 years in a Tripoli prison), Al-Mu’tasim-Billah (killed by militants in 2011) Saif al-Arab (killed in a NATO airstrike together with three of Gaddafi’s grandchildren during a family dinner) and Khamis (killed in combat with rebels).