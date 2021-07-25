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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 7) Our government is not based on Positional Power - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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20 views • July 25, 2021
Our chairman is speaker for the Assembly, we don't have departmental organizational chart system from top to down. Committees are the core of our Assembly based on the needs and situation. We solve problems as group through committee. As our Idaho Assembly always say, leave your egos at the door. You as State Citizen working for the Public Interest through the Public Law courts. We don't Gossip, slander, lie, disrespect, or hurt people, and for sure we don't indoctrinate, rather, we educate. The corporate system set to be Dog Fight and Slavery system environment serving its masters. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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