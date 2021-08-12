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How would you feel as a parent if you allowed your teenage son to get the jab and then he developed Myocarditas soon thereafter ? This could ruin his life forever.
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181 views • August 12, 2021
These shots are really bad and are bio weapons. This thumbnail pic is of Jeffrey and me at a pub in London a few years ago. He was attending the Point Blank Music College ( a DJ school ) . He is my only son. Can you imagine how I would feel if I had let him get the shot and then he developed Myocarditus ? I feel sorry for these families where this is happening. Really tragic.
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