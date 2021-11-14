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Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX November 13
Freedom Patriot Network
Freedom Patriot Network
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70 views • November 14, 2021
9:45 AM – Julia Flynn – Singing the National Anthem Acapella


9:55 AM – 10:15 AM Newly Non-Professor David Clements

10:15 AM – 10:30 AM – General Michael Flynn

10:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Pastor Leon Benjamin.

10:45 AM – 11:00 AM – Kimberly Fletcher

11:00 AM – 11:15 AM – Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

11:15 AM – 11:30 AM – Ann Vandersteel

11:30 AM – 11:45 AM – Bianca Gracia

11:45 AM – 12:00 PM – Mike Miller of Warriors for Ranchers

12:00 PM – 12:20 – Mike Adams |

12:20 PM – 12:40 PM – Jeffrey Prather

12:40 PM – 1:00 PM – Leila Centner

1:00 PM – 1:15 PM – Doctor Mark Sherwood

1:15 PM – 1:30 PM – Anna Khait

1:30 PM – 1:45 PM – Vanessa Clark | Now I See

1:45 PM – 2:00 – Mel K

2:00 PM – 2:15 – Melissa Tate

2:15 PM – 2:30 – Lisa Watson

2:30 PM – 2:45 PM – Amanda Grace

2:45 PM – 3:05 PM – Leigh Dundas

3:05 PM – 3:20 PM – Pastor Bill Cook |

3:20 PM – 3:40 PM – Savannah Misener

3:40 PM – 4:10 PM – Doctor Sheri Tenpenny

4:10 PM – 4:25 PM – Cindy Chafian

4:25 PM – 5:15 PM – Sean Feucht Performs

5:15 PM – 5:30 PM – Brian Gibson

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM – Mike Lindell

6:00 PM – 6:15 PM – Mikki Willis

6:15 PM – 6:30 PM – Lara Logan

6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Doctor Richard Bartlett

7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Pastor Brian Gibson

7:15 PM – 7:30 PM – Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas

7:30 – 7:45 PM – John Knox

7:45 PM – 8:00 PM – SPECIAL HONOREES – Introduction by: Filmmaker Mikki Willis (or Del Bigtree)
Keywords
health freedomfreedomclay clarkreawaken america tour
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