Three World Wars to Usher in a One World Religion

The infamous Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini known as; The Illuminati Plan for 3 World Wars, was allegedly written by Albert Pike in 1871. The letter outlines a plan to foment three world wars in an attempt to take over the world.

It is claimed that the letter was on display in the British Museum Library until 1977. But the British Museum denies this claim. Some suggest that the use of the word Nazism in 1871 proves that the letter is a fraud. And others say the same about Zionism. But Zionism existed back then.

Zionism was made official in the late 1800s as a non-religious nationalist movement arguing that the bible was proof that Jews had a lawful claim to the land of Palestine. An area that was currently inhabited by a population that has lived there, relatively peacefully, for centuries. Around the alleged writing of this Albert Pike letter, Jews began immigrating to Palestine with the intention of someday creating a state of Israel. Which didn’t happen until 1948 after World War II and the creation of the United Nations.

Albert Pike joined the fraternal Independent Order of Odd Fellows in 1840. By 1859 he was elected Sovereign Grand Commander of the Scottish Rite's Southern Jurisdiction and remained Sovereign Grand Commander for the rest of his life. He was definitely aware of Zionism, and if this Illuminati plan is true, then his use of the word Nazi is plausible. Either way, the letter is worth a read. And the closer we get to the end game, the more accurate this letter appears to be.