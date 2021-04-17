CCP’s Crypto Makes Surveillance and Crime Easier

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4/15/2021 The CCP digital currency would help CCP to surveil and control their population in any other population that transacts in the digital currency. One of the PBOC officials started talking openly about the idea of monetary sovereignty now also includes de-dollarization. The digital currency initiated from the CCP will make criminal activities easier to achieve.