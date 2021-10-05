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PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings "Vaccine is Full of Sh*t"
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70 views • October 05, 2021
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James O'Keefe and HHS Insider Jodi O'Malley discuss #CovidVaxExposed Part 1
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SOURCE: https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
James O'Keefe and HHS Insider Jodi O'Malley discuss #CovidVaxExposed Part 1
Support Project Veritas' mission: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/obdI7tgKLtA
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