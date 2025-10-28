BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JD Vance on Gaza: ‘The ceasefire is holding’ but ‘that doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
JD Vance on Gaza: ‘The ceasefire is holding’ but ‘that doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there’.

💬 “We know 

that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President’s peace is going to hold despite that,” Vance added.

Adding:

Netanyahu orders ‘POWERFUL strikes’ in Gaza after Hamas allegedly VIOLATES ceasefire — PM’s office

Netanyahu 'coordinating' attack on Gaza with Trump — Israel's Kan News

⚡️ Netanyahu resumes raining missiles on Gaza

Several strikes shake several areas across the Strip

Al Jazeera footage shows attack on Al-Shifa Medical Complex



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
