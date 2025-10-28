JD Vance on Gaza: ‘The ceasefire is holding’ but ‘that doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there’.

💬 “We know

that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President’s peace is going to hold despite that,” Vance added.

Adding:

Netanyahu orders ‘POWERFUL strikes’ in Gaza after Hamas allegedly VIOLATES ceasefire — PM’s office

Netanyahu 'coordinating' attack on Gaza with Trump — Israel's Kan News

⚡️ Netanyahu resumes raining missiles on Gaza

Several strikes shake several areas across the Strip

Al Jazeera footage shows attack on Al-Shifa Medical Complex







