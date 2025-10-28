© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Vance on Gaza: ‘The ceasefire is holding’ but ‘that doesn’t mean that there aren’t going to be little skirmishes here and there’.
💬 “We know
that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President’s peace is going to hold despite that,” Vance added.
Adding:
Netanyahu orders ‘POWERFUL strikes’ in Gaza after Hamas allegedly VIOLATES ceasefire — PM’s office
Netanyahu 'coordinating' attack on Gaza with Trump — Israel's Kan News
⚡️ Netanyahu resumes raining missiles on Gaza
Several strikes shake several areas across the Strip
Al Jazeera footage shows attack on Al-Shifa Medical Complex