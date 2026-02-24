EXCLUSIVE: IRAN WAR NARRATIVE DESTROYED By Patrick Henningsen! - What He Saw On The Ground

FIND Patrick Henningsen's work here:

https://21stcenturywire.com/

And his Substack:

https://substack.com/@patrickhenningsen





Josh Sigurdson talks with journalist Patrick Henningsen of The 21st Century Wire at Anarchapulco in Puerto Vallarta following Patrick's trip to Iran.





The entire narrative surrounding protests, nuclear arms and war when it comes to Iran is an absolute lie. From the claims of 70,000 protesters killed by the Iranian government to the claims that women can't show their hair.





As former CIA head Mike Pompeo boasted about Israeli intelligence controlling the protests and as the Israeli Culture Minister claimed the same, the US government wants you to think that Iran is committing a genocide against its own people and the US must step in.





We've seen much of this narrative get propped up in the past regarding Syria, Libya and yes, Iraq.





So, what would regime change look like? Are we facing a World War 3 scenario? What are the real casualty numbers following the protests? Why does Israel care so much about Iran? Is the 7 Country Plan mentioned by General Wesley Clark over 26 years ago still alive and well? Will Russia or China get involved?





Patrick tears apart the false narratives surrounding Iran in this video and even delves deep into the history of this conflict as well as what it may look like going forward into the future.





This may be one of the most fascinating breakdowns on Iran we've seen.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





