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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-11-2021
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90 views • May 11, 2021
Masks are abusive mentally and physically and 14 months into this hoax they are still a thing?!! Stop wearing them now! As the msm continues to lie and push masks and injections the deaths and injuries continue to add up!
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Article Links:
https://vidmax.com/video/204279-young-child-caught-on-doorbell-cam-crying-because-she-can-t-breath-in-the-mask
https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-woman-unable-to-walk-claims-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-is-to-blame/
https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-woman-unable-to-walk-claims-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-is-to-blame/
https://abc7news.com/health/many-bay-area-12-15-year-olds-eager-for-pfizers-covid-vaccine/10611610/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/08/covid-vaccines-risk-sterilising-an-entire-generation-of-children-according-to-respected-doctor/
https://www.wlos.com/news/local/wnc-drivers-grapple-with-long-lines-empty-pumps-as-gas-supplies-dwindle
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://vidmax.com/video/204279-young-child-caught-on-doorbell-cam-crying-because-she-can-t-breath-in-the-mask
https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-woman-unable-to-walk-claims-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-is-to-blame/
https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashville-woman-unable-to-walk-claims-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-is-to-blame/
https://abc7news.com/health/many-bay-area-12-15-year-olds-eager-for-pfizers-covid-vaccine/10611610/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/08/covid-vaccines-risk-sterilising-an-entire-generation-of-children-according-to-respected-doctor/
https://www.wlos.com/news/local/wnc-drivers-grapple-with-long-lines-empty-pumps-as-gas-supplies-dwindle
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