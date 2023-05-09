https://gettr.com/post/p2g95u0ee13
那些商业、政治有影响力的人物如蒂姆-库克， 马克-扎克伯格，都是中共的目标
The CCP targets Tim Cook， Mark Zuckerberg, and other business and political figures.
@alphawarrior @s7gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@AlphaWarrior #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
