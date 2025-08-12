BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The War Criminal is again trying to fuel unrest in Iran - Netanyahu
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
Follow
30 views • 1 day ago

The War Criminal is again trying to fuel unrest in Iran.

Adding: 

How Israel puts its ‘Jewish censorship’ into practice 

👉 An entire Al Jazeera team has been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. These journalists are the latest victims of what some dub the deadly “Jewish censorship”. 

Let’s take a brief look at who has been affected:

🌏Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif: The Israeli army earlier texted him, threatening that if he didn’t stop reporting news from Gaza, they would kill him – a grim scenario they fulfilled  on August 10

🌏 Eleven-year-old Yaqeen Hammad, Gaza's youngest social media influencer, was killed in May

🌏  A Lebanese woman named Sarah was eliminated in 2024 just for saying she loved Palestine

🌏  In 2024, the Mossad offered a “nice reward” for destroying US influencer Dan Bilzerian over his apparent anti-Semitic views

🌏 PhD Professor Refaat Alareer died in an Israeli strike in December 2023 after his sarcastic anti-Israel response to reports of a baby being baked in an oven by Hamas

🌏 Al Jazeera Bureau Chief Wael Al Dahdouh's family – his wife, son, daughter and grandson – all perished in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip in October 2023

🌏  Some insist that Michael Jackson was killed with a drug overdose in 2009 after he wrote a song about Palestine

🌏  Israel’s war on Gaza has already killed 232 journalists, an average of 13 per month, according to a report by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs’ Costs of War project

🌏  More journalists have been killed in Gaza than in both world wars, the Vietnam War, the wars in Yugoslavia and the United States' war in Afghanistan combined, the report underlined


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
