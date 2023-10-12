Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://bitly.ws/TtYf

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT

NBMI (Emeramide) Daily Protocol - https://bitly.ws/VjnA

Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings? - https://bitly.ws/TJx2





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





The Ideal NBMI (Emeramide) Dose!





NBMI, also known as Emeramide / Emeramed / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2 is a very potent and effective toxic metal chelating substance that will remove things such as mercury, arsenic, lead, gadolinium, cadmium, uranium, and many other toxic heavy metals.





One thing people want to know in regards to NBMI is the ideal and most effective dose to be taking and how often, so I have created this video, "The Ideal NBMI (Emeramide) Dose" to educate you fully on both of these things regarding ingesting NBMI.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno