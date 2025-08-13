Lucifer’s Banker | Bradley C. Birkenfeld (TPC #1,809)





Mr. Bradley C. Birkenfeld, former UBS banker turned whistleblower, awarded $104 Million by the IRS.





Website: https://lucifersbanker.com





Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/Lucifers-Banker-Untold-Destroyed-Secrecy/dp/1626343713





Bradley C. Birkenfeld is a retired investment professional and the most significant financial whistleblower in history. He is the author of Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy. As an international private banker he exposed how UBS, the world’s largest bank, helped ultra-wealthy Americans commit billions in tax fraud. A true, real-life thriller, Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED is a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the secret Swiss banking industry and a harrowing account of our corrupt justice system. As a private banker working for the largest bank in the world (UBS), Bradley C. Birkenfeld was an expert in Switzerland’s shell-game of offshore companies and secret numbered accounts.









Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Energy drink: https://igbeverage.com





PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy





Blue Light Therapy | Promo Code TOMMY https://www.bluroom.com





STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING | Baz ARC: https://www.recoveryofchildren.org





CHAGA SUPPLEMENT | Promo Code TPC: https://alaskachaga.com?bg_ref=ceSC5UIl6P





INVEST YourNews: https://issuanceexpress.com/nico-regcf/









Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan





Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Paypal: [email protected]





Bitcoin (BTC) Address: bc1q5mny0hvh3n28rp9gas0x2ed5uqvknvfmgrq40x





Cash App $tommycarrigan









Follow the show:





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips





Insta: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/