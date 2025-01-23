CTP very early BTS/SP Video release DCGomez (official Audio drop-date TBD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D C Gomez appears - what does MLK Jr day (and "Content Of Character" and "E Pluribus Unum") have to do with Cat Lady, LSD, Monday Motivations, and Zombies?!?!? You'll want to watch this very early BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek (BTS/SP) Video of an episode will not Air (Audio platforms) til a few months from now.