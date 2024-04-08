Create New Account
📌Why You Shouldn’t Take the Black Pill | Tucker Carlson
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

Tucker Carlson | Here’s the bright side of a dark time: people are starting to notice the lies. The vibe is changing fast. Santiago Pliego explains 'THE VIBE SHIFT'.



