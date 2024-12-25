© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Al-Quds Brigades fighters bombarding the occupied city of Ashkelon and the surrounding settlements with Jarad rockets from the heart of the incursion axes in northern Gaza Strip, as part of “The Al-Aqsa Flood Battle”
Dated: 18/12/2024
Donate for translation: www.freepalestine.video
Follow us on X | Rumble | Brighteon