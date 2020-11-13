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Google/Apple Censoring private text conversations?
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56 views • November 13, 2020
Twitter user captures video of potential censorship by Google or Apple. Potentially telling you links were sent when in fact they weren't.
Start testing this for yourself and share your findings here or at www.Brighteon.Social
So far it looks like sites regarding Trump, maybe election fraud.
Start testing this for yourself and share your findings here or at www.Brighteon.Social
So far it looks like sites regarding Trump, maybe election fraud.
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