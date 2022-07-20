[Streamed live on Jul 20, 2022] CuttingEdge: Ancient Power Grids Portals & Ley Lines

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Wednesday (7/19/2022) Live Stream12noonEST/11amCST
Special Guest Brian Reece: Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg
Topics of discussion, Ley Lines, Cern, UN Headquarters, Mount Hermon, Serpent Mounds, Coral Castle, Star Forts, and all other manner of Fallen Watcher Tech. Join us in the interactive live chat!
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"If I Were The Devil" Paul Harvey 1965:
https://youtu.be/Tc_LnR6G0N8