2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 104

WHAT WILL YOU DO WHEN…



I would venture to guess that the vast majority of Americans, while they may not like some of the things happening in our country, think that the situation will correct itself. That one more election or if we get the right party in charge, or if we get rid of the “fraud in chief” illegally occupying the oval office, will bring everything back to “normal”. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

What we are seeing in this country and around the world is the culmination of decades and decades of planning and execution. The anomaly of the 2016 election where Donald Trump was elected president, just put a slight delay in their plans. Their plan was for Hillary Clinton to follow Obama and complete the destruction of America. They used the four years between 2016 and 2020 to make sure that an anomaly like that would NEVER happen again… and it won’t.

The coup d'état that occurred in 2020 forever changed the United States of America. This coup was orchestrated by many globalists and foreign countries whose goal was to destroy our country and introduce the One World Government, depopulate the world, and enslave the remaining population. We are unwilling participants in the execution of this plan and there is NOTHING we can do to stop it.

So, what do we do, you ask. How do we keep from being victims of the most evil movement this world has seen since Satan deceived Adam and Eve? Don’t plan on stopping it, plan for surviving it, plan for introducing a New Country either in place of the one we are getting or as an alternative way to live within the evil.

To help jump start you on your path through this madness, we ask one question relating to just about every aspect of your life. And that question is…

WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO WHEN…? Notice we asked “when” and not “if”. This suggests that the things we will ask are imminent. So, what will you do when? For example, What Will You Do When:

• The currency collapses.

• They force us into the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency).

• The WHO (World Health Organization) usurps the health/medical

sovereignty of every person and country in the world.

• The US Constitution and Bill of Rights are officially removed or

overthrown.

Sounds impossible, right? Well, let’s talk about this on our podcast Wednesday morning.



